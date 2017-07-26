PITB centralizes medicine inventory, hospital equipment system

Staff Reporter

The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has centralized the system of procurement, distribution and inventory of medicine and hospital Equipment management at all DHQ and THQ public hospitals in 36 District of the Punjab province.

PITB has ensured effective management and monitoring of requisition, allocation, disbursement, receipt and consumption in health facilities across the process. 539 basic medicines have been monitored and updated, more than 10,000 equipment’s registered through QR code system and at 140 hospitals across 36 districts under the Chief Minister Punjab health reforms roadmap program for secondary health care.

It is the centralized electronic system to maintain comprehensive stock information for medicine across all DHQ’s and THQ’s level hospital.

In addition, it provides comprehensive reports on medicine consumption pattern and regular updates on expired or out of stock medicines. This system also allows key stakeholders of the department to manage medicine requisitions and allocations to the facilities in the districts.