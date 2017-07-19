PITB bridging digital divide: Umar

Staff Reporter

The increase in Wifi users to 513,193 for over 5.1 million sessions for a duration of 4,043,733 minutes (4872 hrs=203 days), and utilized a Data of 419.73 Terabytes (Download 387.50 TB, Upload 39.73 TB) since the launch of Punjab free public WiFi by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) confirms that the digital divide is being bridged and acknowledges the acceptance of the use of technology by the masses at large. Dr. Umar Saif founding Vice Chancellor of Information Technology University (ITU) Punjab, Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) said while reviewing the project here today.

He said that the launch of Punjab free Wi-Fi service wa a step forward to smart cities to bring revolutionary change in the lives of the masses and to bridge the digital divide. This service would benefit the youth for their knowledge based activity while it would give an all-time free connectivity to all at the public places like hospitals, educational institutions, bus terminals, railway station, airport in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, while it has also been extended to Murree, which would facilitates the tourists and the general public, he added.

Faisalabad and Bhawalpur will be equipped with this facility in near future. At present survey for newly added cities has been completed and the project is in the process of design finalization.

Daily around 160,000 concurrent users can connect with Punjab WiFi Hotspot network and currently around 40,000 to 50,000 users are getting connected on daily basis.

Around Rs.194 million will be spent in a year, which includes deployment, operations and maintenance.