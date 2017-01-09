Pistons game at Portland postponed by bad weather

New York

Forecasts for severe weather Saturday has prompted the NBA to postpone the scheduled Portland Trail Blazers home game against the Detroit Pistons, the league announced.

The contest was moved to Sunday night. Neither team has a game on Monday but both are on the road Tuesday.

Heavy snow, high winds and accumulating ice were predicted for the Portland area and much of Oregon on Saturday night.

The Trail Blazers, 16-22, own the eighth and final playoff position in the Western Conference by percentage points over Sacramento despite losing seven of their past 10 games.—AFP