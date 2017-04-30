Pirzada’s allegations

MIAN Riaz Pirzada, Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination, on Friday, publicly stated that he was resigning from the job, citing crude interference in the affairs of his ministry by PMO and levelling allegations of massive corruption and threatened to take the issue to the National Assembly.

It is personal choice and prerogative of a cabinet member to quit but traditions, decency and democratic norms demand that the separation should be smooth and quiet. Pirzada might or might not have genuine grievances but whatever the situation he should have observed rules of the game. It is strange that the Minister is levelling allegations of corruption against others but he himself is resigning to shield charges of corruption against an official working under his very nose. No one would buy the logic being offered by him that he cannot tolerate interference in his Ministry as ministries are not personal fiefdoms. There is a set mechanism to deal with instances of indiscipline, embezzlement and corruption in the government departments and no one can be given exception. DG Sports Board might be innocent but his suspension was under the rule and regulations and he would have every opportunity to clarify his position. Irrespective of veracity of the charges against the DG, the Minister was not supposed to go public and hurl accusations against senior officials. But this is not for the first time that Riaz Pirzada has behaved irresponsibly and to the detriment of the Government he had been part and parcel of. In January 2015, he churned out a statement against Saudi Arabia, which was a serious issue but the Prime Minister let him off the hook after censuring him. Such instance bring bad name to the Government and the country and must be taken due care of.

Related