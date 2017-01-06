Pirzada for enhanced sports ties with Romania

Islamabad

Pakistan and Romania can benefit from each other’s experiences in various fields and exchange of delegations of parliamentarians, civil society organizations, journalists, students and sports would help further strengthen and consolidate the existing close and cordial relations between the two countries.

He stated this in a meeting with the Ambassador of Romania Nicole Goia, who called on him at Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad.

Matters of mutual interests were discussed during the meeting. The ambassador also appreciated the Pakistan’s role in fight against terrorism.

He said that Pakistan had established democracy. The ambassador said that Romania wanted to enhance relations with Pakistan, in different fields especially sports, culture and agriculture. —APP