Pir Naqib asks Muslims to spread message of peace

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

To invoke blessing of Allah Almighty, the Muslims will have to strengthen their bond with the Holy Prophet (Peace be Upon Him) and tell the world that he gave the message of peace to the whole world. Pir Muhammad Naqib-ur-Rehman, custodian of Eidgah Shrine stated this while delivering his presidential address at a Milad-un-Nabi conference at the Wexham Road Iqra Primary School Slough, England.

According to a fax message received here from England, Pir Naqib-ur-Rehman said that the message of Islam in universal and its followers must remove the misunderstandings about their religion by spreading its message of peace, harmony and respect for humanity in all parts of the globe in a befitting manner. ‘To overcome the agony of problems in the worldly affairs, the Muslims must promote their religious and spiritual values. The followers of Islam must abide by the teaching of their religion in their letter and spirit and must also prove themselves as caring human beings for followers of other faiths,’ the custodian of Eidgah shrine said.

‘We have given up the path of Islam for worldly benefits and comforts, and have made material life, forgetting that on the Day of Judgment we will be held accountable by Allah Almighty for all our deeds in this World,’ he added. In the end, he prayed for the tranquility and peace in the World. Earlier, on his arrival at the Heathrow Airport for a visit to the United Kingdom, a large numbers of his devotees received Pir Naqib-ur-Rehman and his entourage.