Pioneer batch of Rescue 1122 completes 13 years of service

Staff Reporter

The Members of Pioneer Batch of Rescue 1122 gathered here at Emergency Services Headquarters on Thursday to commemorate the completion of 13 years of service.

The members recalled the memories and the moments they passed in establishing a Lifesaving Service, which has rescued over 4.8 million emergency victims through its Emergency Ambulance and saved losses worth over Rs. 244 billion while responding to over 95,000 fire incidents through professional fire fighting in all Districts of Punjab.

In this regard, a ceremony was organized at Emergency Services Headquarters and was chaired by DG Rescue Punjab Dr. Rizwan Naseer. He congratulated the rescuers of pioneer batch and said, “I along with around 183 rescuers was worried about their training when the Commandant Elite Police provided the training ground of Elite Police at Bedian”. He said that they started from zero, but now they were over 10000 along with trained Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) and Fire Rescuers having Diploma of Associate Engineering. “In early days, at a moment someone asked me to stop this training but I did never loose heart and continued along with my rescuers,” he added.

Dr. Rizwan Naseer said that afterwards he carried out all efforts for welfare of rescuers, worked hard for their Fixed Daily Allowance and other benefits, but never gave a single thought for his own regularization, because his only dream was to establish a modern emergency management system for the public.

He said he was glad to see those who joined the Service as EMTs or Station Coordinators are today working as officers. He said now it was their responsibility to ensure the standards for the Service. He said that Service Structure & Rules are in final stage as the promotion and progress is due right of each rescuer. He said that they have established a modern training institute in Lahore from which is a Model among the SAARC countries.

Dr. Rizwan Naseer said that he has concerns over managerial issues and fire incidents in Lahore. He asked the District Emergency Officers to ensure their physical fitness and enhance their capacities and performance, adding that rescue officers should be a role model for their subordinates. He stressed upon them to maintain service standards set by the pioneer batch. Earlier, Dr. Abdur Rehman said, “Today, we are respected across the world only due to persistence efforts of DG Rescue Punjab as he was the only leader, who never loose heart.”