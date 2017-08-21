PIMS receives confirmed dengue patient

Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Sunday started providing medical treatment to season’s second confirmed dengue patient. According to hospital sources, a 27-year patient namely Raeesa had been admitted to medical ward of the hospital, who was stable and gradually recovering after treatment. The patient belonged to Peshawar, who was shifted to PIMS by her family members.

Keeping in view the situation, the hospital administration had allocated 10 beds each in medical and surgical ward for dengue patients.

Earlier, a resident of the federal capital, Nayyar also got admission in the Federal Government Poly Clinic (FGPC) with confirmed dengue virus. So far two dengue cases had been identified this year in the federal capital. Meanwhile , the hospital administration had advised the citizens of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad to take special preventive measures to protect them from dengue virus. It said that citizens should properly dispose of solid waste and stop water storage practices at their residences to prevent any access to egg-laying female mosquitoes.—APP

