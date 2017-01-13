Pilot Project of Police launched

Saqib Ali

Lahore

In order to cater to the modern day needs of policing, the Provincial Police Department has launched a pilot project titled as “Revamping and Reorganization of Police Station” and has introduced mega structural changes at the police station level. All this is a welcome step as it will further enhance the performance of police officials who are responsible for the maintenance of law and order besides protection of life and property of the people.

According to details, two police stations of the provincial capital have been selected as a pilot project. The project is revolutionary in a sense as it is for the first time that duties at the police station have been divided into shifts and no employee shall discharge duty beyond eight hours. Once completed, the project will be replicated in all police stations. It is hoped that the police department would continue its efforts to serve the public at large and perform its duties and responsibilities more efficiently and effectively.