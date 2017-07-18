PILDAT-facilitated delegation on weeklong visit to Indonesia

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

An eight-member Pakistani delegation facilitated by PILDAT and led by Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Chairman Senate Committee on Defence started off a study visit to Indonesia on Monday. As Pakistan and Indonesia share many common traits, including the journey towards democratic consolidation from military rule, the purpose of this study visit is to seek a deeper understanding of democratic consolidation in Indonesia just as Pakistan has begun its own longest uninterrupted spell of democratic governance in 2017. The delegates attended a lecture by Honourable JakobTobing, who is one of the most prominent architects of the new democratic Indonesia.