PIHRO to establish offices across Hazara

The Pakistan International Human Rights Organization (PIHRO) would be established offices at all districts of Hazara by provisioning one Deputy Director at district level soon to accelerate its working plans through PIHRO’s vice presidents, while we would like to continue our work without lapping. This was stated by chief guest, KP Director PIHRO, SM Farrul Saqlain held at a local hotel.

Beside, KP PIHRO’s Senior Vice President, Saeedullah Jan, KP, PIHRO Vice President, Abdul Khaliq Qureshi, together with Director Darul Aman, Nazims and councilors belonging to various village councils were also present on this occasion.

He said that Women who became pregnant but confined in various jails but until the pregnancy is aborted or were forced to watch the infanticide of their newborn babies. Prisoners, including children, were reportedly forced to work without compensation for 12-14 hours a day, six or seven days a week. He said that almost 30 children were released from Peshawar jail, while all of them were facing jails unnecessarily without committing any offence on the stress of PIHRO last year.

PIHRO’s KP Director, SM Farrul Saqlain said that the PIHRO was of the view to help victimized persons, children along with women folk involved baselessly in so-called crimes on coerce based circumvention, thus facing confinement in various judicial lock ups should contact us for seeking immediate help and support, while the PHIRO was high alert to help them all the time sans hesitation.

He said that the KP government was seriously taking keen interest to address public grievances on priority basis keeping in view protecting their fundamental rights with letter and spirit. Any complaint filed in the PIHRO would be entertained preferably with prompt action for the provision of complete relief to sufferers.