Pietersen powers Gladiators to thrilling win over Qalandars

Sharjah

In the 11th fixture of the second edition of Pakistan Super League, Lahore Qalandars played Quetta Gladiators for the second time in this tournament, but the outcome wasn’t much different — a nail-biting encounter that finished with Quetta being the winners.

Chasing the 201-run mammoth target set by Lahore Qalandars, Quetta Gladiators kept losing wickets at regular intervals in the first half of their innings. However, Kevin Pietersen and Gladiators’ skipper Sarfraz Ahmed steadied their ship.

Pietersen hammered 88* off 42 balls and turned the match around for Gladiators. Sarfraz contributed with 45 runs off 25 balls to set the course for victory.

Gladiators, after losing their top order in quick succession, were revived by a stormy fifty by Kevin Pietersen, who returned to his destructive batting form after failing in the earlier three matches. Captain Sarfraz piled up runs along Pietersen, as the solid partnership between the two batsmen took Gladiators to 160-4 off 17 overs.

Gladiators lost opener Saad Nasim for mere 5 runs off Tanvir, which left the team one down for 13. Ahmad Shehzad was the next to depart for 15. Rilee Rossouw showed some resistance but fell for 33. Perera followed him to the pavilion shortly afterward for a mere 1.

Earlier, Lahore Qalandars, riding on captain Brendon McCullum’s strategy of ‘fearless’ cricket, set Quetta Gladiators a target of 201 in today’s first game at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Jason Roy’s quickfire fifty off 24 balls saw Lahore Qalandars off to an explosive start, helped along by Fakhar Zaman, Qalandars’ previous match hero, who opened the innings in place of captain McCullum after Gladiators won the toss and sent Qalandars in to bat first.

The England batsman, however, fell right after, leaving the Qalandars one down at 77. Umar Akmal departed for 17. Fakhar Zaman fell short of fifty, going for 47 off 31 balls as the Qalandars slowed down at 123-3 off 13.1 overs.

The Qalandars picked up soon after, with Rizwan scoring 46 off 28 balls not out and Cameron Delport, in for Grant Elliott, staying not out at 35 off 21.

Qalandars have won two and lost two matches so far in the second edition of PSL. Gladiators have won two and lost one match, while their match against Peshawar Zalmi on Friday was abandoned due to rain.

Quetta Gladiators clashed with Lahore Qalandars in Dubai last week, winning the encounter by 8 runs. The match was dominated by prominent performances from Gladiators’ batsman Rilee Rossouw and young all-rounder Hasan Khan, and brief but quickfire cameos by Qalandars’ skipper McCullum and opener Jason Roy.—Agencies