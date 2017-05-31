PIEDMC signs seven MoUs at ISBOP

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) has signed seven Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with investors at the International Seminar on Business Opportunities (ISBOP) in Punjab 2017, said a spokesman of the Company.

He said both the domestic and international companies have signed MoUs to secure land for investment purposes at the industrial estates under control of PIEDMC.

Those who signed MoUs included Al Ahad Oil & Feed Mills for 8 acre land, M/s MUX Foods for 4 acre land and Naqshbund Foods for 2 acre land at the Multan Industrial Estate-II, M/s Global Steel Corporation for 5 acre land at the Chunian Industrial Estate, NSMEC China, Tian He International Holdings Group Limited for 400 acre and M/s Tianhe Tobacco International HK Company Limited, Hong Kong for 10 acre land at Bhalwal industrial Estate. Earlier, addressing the participants of the seminar, Chairman PIEDMC Rizwan Khalid Butt shared details of setting up industrial estates with the participants.