PIEDMC ensures sound management of chemicals

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) Chairman Rizwan Khalid Butt, while addressing the participants of a training workshop on ‘Chemical Safety,’ said that the industrial units who use chemicals in industrial estates under PIEDMC ensure a sound management of chemicals at workplaces in order to protect environment.

PIEDMC had organized the training workshop in collaboration with the Centre for Improvement of Working Conditions & Environment (CIWCE) and Labour & Human Resource Department, Government of Punjab, Lahore that was attended by as many as 63 representatives from different industrial units in Sundar Industrial Estate and Quaid –e-Azam Industrial Estate.

He said chemicals are widely used throughout society, with both positive and negative effects on health, well-being, socio-economic aspects and the environment. “Significant but still insufficient progress has been made in international chemicals management and regulations,” he said and added that serious incidents still occur which have negative impacts on both human health and the environment.

He said the protection of workers from the exposure to hazardous substances has always been a major concern for the International Labour Organization. Therefore, he added, safety precautions are a must.

The training sessions were highly appreciated by all the participants and more sessions were encouraged. At the end of the training, certificates were also presented to the participants.