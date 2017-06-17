PIEDMC chief announces grid station for RYK Industrial Estate

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Chairman Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) Rizwan Khalid Butt has announced an independent grid station at the 456-acre Rahim Yar Khan Industrial Estate (RIE) to facilitate investors. Already, he said, a consultancy firm has prepared feasibility report for approval of the concerned authorities. Talking to a group of investors from district Rahim Yar Khan, he said the second phase of Rahim Yar Khan Industrial Estate would be completed soon. Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif has already inaugurated first phase in April 2016 where 30 percent of industrial plots have been sold out till date. He told the visiting delegation that the PIEDMC would establish a technical and vocational training centre once 50 percent colonization takes place at the Rahim Yar Khan Industrial Estate. It would be helpful in enhancing skills of industrial workers in the region, he added.

Expressing his satisfaction over the colonization speed at the Rahim Yar Khan Industrial Estate, Chairman PIEDMC expressed the hope that the department of environment protection of the Punjab government would launch a drive for shifting of factories from urban localities to the Estate in district Rahim Yar Khan. A good number of ginning factories are operational within the residential areas and causing asthma problems to their neighbourhood.

Time has come to shift these factories to the industrial estate, he proposed.

Chairman PIEDMC also expressed satisfaction over the interest shown by of domestic and international investors in occupying industrial plots in the Estate. A group of investors from Indonesia has already inspected the site to relocate plastic manufacturing units in Pakistan.

Similarly, a good number of local investors from Karachi are planning to set up manufacturing plants there. This will not only give impetus to the industrialisation in district Rahim Yar Khan but also create thousands of jobs for the youth, he concluded.