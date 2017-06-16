PIDA expedites abiana collection process

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The provincial secretary irrigation/Managing Director PIDA Asadullah Khan has issued directions to expedite the abiana collection process within the time limitations so that sufficient funds could be made available for repair and maintenance of water channels and development works of PIDA. He stated this while chairing a progress review meeting of Punjab Irrigation and Drainage Authority at his office here today. Besides PIDA management, field managers also attended the meeting. PIDA’s General Manager (Operations) M. Ajmal Mian briefed the participants about the present situation of abiana collection in the province. The meeting was told that different abiana recovery teams have collected Rs. 3830 million from five area water boards while backup-support was being regularly provided for collection of arrears. An amount of Rs. 1450.123 million has been deposited in the government kitty as PIDA share from collected amount. The meeting was further told that social mobilization teams have been activated with special instructions to assist the field staff as well as farmer organizations for the maximum collections. The Secretary/ Managing Director PIDA appreciated the efforts of PIDA staff for the collection of abiana and directed to provide all necessary support to farmer bodies for equitable water distribution and its supply up to the tail-ends.