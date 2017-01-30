Picked Zubair to be Governor Sindh

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

The government has decided to appoint Muhammad Zubair, who currently is serving as the Minister of State for Privatization, as the next Governor of Sindh, it has been learnt from reliable sources.

The position had fell vacant after the position fell vacant following the demise of Governor Saeed uz Zaman Siddiqui. According sources an official announcement in this regard will soon be made. Muhammad Zubair Monday confirmed his appointment as the new governor of Sindh. He said he would take charge charge of the post which was left vacant after former Sindh governor Saeed-uz-Zaman Siddiqui passed away in Karachi earlier this month.