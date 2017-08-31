PIA’s welcome offer

PAKISTAN International Airlines (PIA) is offering 25 per cent special discounted fares on domestic routes for Eid-ul-Azha holidays, a spokesman for the national flag carrier said on Tuesday. The 25 percent discount will be offered on flights to and from Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta, Multan and Faisalabad for two days of Eid — September 02 and 03. It is a welcome decision that would not only benefit air travellers and that too on the auspicious occasion of Eid but could also yield substantial business for the Airlines. Packages and discounted fares always lead to a boost both in terms of overall image and reputation as well as financial earnings for companies and organisations. We have before us the good example of Pakistan Railways, which resisted the temptation of revising fares upward even during periods when prices of oil went up in the country. Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafiq advised the management of PR to bring down fares and this paid back as more and more people opted to travel by train and as a result income of the organisation went up significantly. There are bright prospects to revive glory of PIA provided its management too implements out-of-box ideas to improve image of the national airlines. While reduction in fare has the prospects of increasing the overall income, PIA can attract customers in large number by improving quality of its service and strictly observing the timetable.

