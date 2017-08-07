PIA’s reservation, check-in systems functioning normally

Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) reservation and check-in systems are functioning normally and all flights of the airline are operating as per schedule, a spokesman for the national flag carrier said here on Sunday.

He said that the internet cable that supports PTCL internet had developed a fault near Jeddah on Saturday morning which led to nearly a dozen PIA flights affected and operated with a delay. However, the airline within a short span of time managed to transfer system to Transworld and PIE that are used as back up in such situations, he added.

However, he said there were consequently some flight delays owing to the internet issue of Saturday. The spokesman said that the airline’s reservation and check in systems are operating normally since the switch over on Saturday.—APP

