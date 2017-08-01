PIA’S pre-Hajj operation lifts 8200 pilgrims so far

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

The national flag carrier, PIA, has so far operated 26 flights carrying more than 8,200 pilgrims to Madina, Saudi Arabia with on time departure of flights from airports in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, CEO PIA, Nayyar Hayat who is monitoring the performance of PIA Hajj operation has instructed the airline’s Hajj team members to maintain on time departures of flights and to provide best services to the intending pilgrims.

PIA Pre-Hajj operation of transporting nearly 60,000 intending pilgrims to Saudi Arabia will conclude on 26th August 2017.