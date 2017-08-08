PIAF welcomes new commerce, textile minister

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Pakistan Industrial & Traders Associations Front (PIAF) Chairman Irfan Iqbal Sheikh has welcomed Pervaiz Malik on his assuming charge as the commerce and textile minister, hoping that he will concentrate on the improvement of economy and take serious measures in this regard in consultation with the real stakeholders.

Irfan said that the commerce minister will make every effort to accomplish economic revitalization and an escape from deflation. He hoped that under a new Minister a series of major measures will be adopted in an effort to further revitalize the slowing economy in Pakistan. He said that PIAF appreciates the decision of Prime Minister to appoint such experienced person on this important post to promote exports and earn the much needed foreign exchange. He expressed the optimism that Pervaiz Malik would work for promotion of export with consultation of trade and industry.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said the economy of every country is always based on its export but unfortunately Pakistan’s export is declining constantly which is not a good omen.