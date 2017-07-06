PIAF welcomes Irfan Iqbal’s appointment as PML-N traders’ wing head

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Pakistan Industrial & Traders Associations Front (PIAF) has welcomed appointment of Irfan Iqbal sheikh as president Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz traders wing. Senior vice chairman Tanveer Ahmed Sufi, vice chairman Khawaja Shahzeb Akram and other senior leaders of PIAF including former presidents LCCI & PIAF including Mian Anjum Nisar, Mian Shafqat Ali, Muhammad Ali Mian, Mian Abuzar Shad, Irfan Qaiser Sheikh, Sohail Lashari, Ch. Zafar Iqbal alongwith FRIA leaders Adnan Khalid Butt, Arshad Baig have appreciated the decision and thanks CM Punjab that he has appointed an able person for the said job who understands all the root causes of trade & industry and with his experience he will manage to tackle all the relating issues of the business community. Irfan Iqbal Sheikh has quite a vast experience in the field of trade, he has served as senior vice president LCCI, currently working as Chairman PIAF, Convener of Provincial taxes (excise & Property tax) committee of LCCI.