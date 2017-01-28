PIAF welcomes decision of new parking plazas

Lahore

Pakistan Industrial and Traders Associations Front (PIAF) chairman Irfan Iqbal Sheikh has welcomed the Punjab government plan to build 13 new parking plazas in the provincial metropolis for the provision of safe, secure and quality parking facilities to the traders and general public.

He urged the authorities to take the businessmen on board to identify the locations and areas for parking plazas while their construction should be completed within a year.

The parking plazas will not only ease the flow of traffic, but also facilitate the traders in loading and unloading raw materials and related stuff of business community in busy commercial areas and markets.

Irfan Iqbal sheikh, while issuing a press release along with senior vice chairman Tanveer Ahmed Sufi and vice chairman Khawaja Shahzeb Akram, said that traders have been facing severe parking problems in the various markets of Lahore, especially business community of congested commercial areas are worried over the hurdles faced by the customers during their movement in these areas. Transportation of goods is done in hours instead of minutes as they get stuck due to traffic jams.—Agencies