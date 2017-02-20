PIAF welcomes 200 MW wind power operation

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Pakistan Industrial and Traders Associations Front (PIAF) chairman Irfan Iqbal Sheikh has welcomed the commercial operation of country’s three wind power projects of 200MW under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to be started this year, saying Pakistan’s energy crisis and environmental challenges could be overcome by using green technologies.

Irfan Iqbal said that alternate and renewable energy resources are a very viable option to meet future energy requirements. Pakistan has abundant resources for alternate and renewable energy production but unfortunately policy makers in Pakistan could not foresee the energy spectrum. It is good news for the industry that the 50 megawatt Hydro China Dawood wind power project is expected to be completed by next month whereas UEP wind power project with installed capacity of 99 megawatts is likely to be completed by September, 2017, he said, adding: “Additionally, the commercial operation date of the 50 megawatt Sachal Energy Development wind project is set in June, 2017. The Three Gorges Wind Farm Pakistan project with installed capacity of 100 megawatts, however, is likely to be completed by September 2018. Three other wind power projects of 100 megawatts each had already been completed and they are producing energy.”

Irfan Iqbal said that at the moment Pakistan relies heavily on fossil fuels to meet its energy requirements and the nation is spending more than 11 billion dollars on import of petroleum products every year and it is estimated that by the passage of time this will increase manifold.