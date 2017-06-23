PIAF seeks cut in power rates on permanent basis

Lahore

The Pakistan Industrial and Traders Association Front (PIAF) while appreciating the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority for decreasing electricity price by Rs 1.90 per unit on account of fuel adjustment has urged the Authority to cut the electricity rate on permanent basis.

PIAF chairman Irfan Iqbal Sheikh while talking with executive committee members PIAF in a local hotel yesterday alongwith Mian Anjum Nisar Patron inchief Pakistan Industrial and Traders Association Front, senior vice chairman Tanveer Ahmed Sufi and vice chairman Khawaja Shahzeb Akram, Former presidents Muhammad Ali Mian, Sohail Lashari, Vice president LCCI Nasir Hameed and other, said that production of hydel power has been increased while furnace oil price is constantly declining in the international markets.

The Authority, therefore, should not restrict the relief to one month only rather it should make decrease in the power tariff on permanent basis, he added.

He said the electricity price in Pakistan is already on the higher side which is the main source of price-hike in the country. He said provision of cheap electricity will help reduce production cost which would provide relief to the public.

Chairman Pakistan Industrial and Traders Association Front Irfan Sheikh said declining exports and widening trade deficit has posed a serious threat to economic growth and required to be tackled on priority basis.

The government should also find a lasting solution to the problem of high prices of foodstuffs instead of opting for imports from India.

“Business friendly policies must be adopted as other neighboring countries of the region are giving to trade and industry.

The amount specified in trade policy should be utilized for the promotion of exports by giving incentives to the trade and industry and by exploring new markets.” Chairman remarked.—INP