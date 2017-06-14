PIAF rejects proposed hike in gas prices

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The increase in gas tariff by over 45 percent, which has been sought by the SNGPL and SSGC from the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), would cause devastating repercussions upon the national economy, ousting the export-oriented industries from the international market. These apprehensions were expressed by Pakistan Industrial and Traders Associations Front (PIAF) chairman Irfan Iqbal Sheikh. The government has no justification for making hike in gas tariff. He argued that contention which has been portrayed by gas companies time and again that their prices are cheaper than several other countries is fallacious and illogical because the prices quoted by them are not co-related with the cost of living index and hence do not depict the true picture.

He said that the industrial productions are already low and any further increase in gas prices is bound to cause irreparable loss to the overall economy. He said that if the input cost for doing business in Pakistan would be higher than that of neighboring countries, who would convince the foreign investors to put their money in any new venture in Pakistan.

He said that power shortage had already pushed the industrial sector to the wall and a large number of industrial workers had lost their jobs, the government should avoid any anti-industry step. He out-rightly rejected the increase in gas tariff and said that it would be better if the gas companies control line losses, introduce efficiency in their system and control gas theft.

He said that textile is one of the most value-added and export-oriented sectors in Pakistan which accounts for more than 65 percent of total exports of the country, while 450 textile processing units are engaged in dyeing, bleaching, printing and processing of textile fabrics in the country for whom Sui gas has assumed the status of a primary raw material, which accounts for over 25 percent of their total cost of production. Even the slightest enhancement in their cost of production at this critical juncture would spell doom and oust them from the international export market which would deprive the exchequer of valuable forex to the tune of billions of dollars and throw thousands upon thousands of wage earners out of job, he feared.