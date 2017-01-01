PIAF for more steps to control crimes

Lahore

The Pakistan Industrial & Traders Associations Front (PIAF) Sunday urged the government to take more measures for controlling crimes. PIAF Chairman Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice Chairman Tanveer Ahmed Sufi and Vice Chairman Khawaja Shahzeb Akram, in a joint statement here, said dacoities in industrial areas had become order of the day.

They condemned dacoity in the office of former LCCI senior vice president and PIAF member Mian Nauman Kabir, situated at a busy road of Garden Town. The PIAF office-bearers suggested the government to expedite the intelligence network in the province, besides further strengthening police patrolling on roads. They said parking of trucks or other heavy-duty loaders should be ensured at designated stands on highways as it would also help control crimes, particularly in industrial areas. They said the business community played an important role in running the affairs of the country, therefore, extraordinary steps were needed for their protection.— APP