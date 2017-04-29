PIAF calls for tax-free budget to achieve high growth

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Pakistan Industrial and Traders Association Front (PIAF) chairman Irfan Iqbal Sheikh has urged the government to announce a tax-free budget for the year 2017-18, to achieve high economic growth; as increase in number of taxes always discourage people to stay out of the tax net while cut in tax rates always expand the tax base.

The PIAF chairman Irfan Iqbal Sheikh raised this demand at a meeting to discuss the upcoming federal budget 2017-18. The meeting was also attended by PIAF senior vice chairman Tanveer Sufi and vice chairman Shahzeb Akram.