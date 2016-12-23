PIA, Wapda and SSGC take victorious start

National Hockey Championship

Lahore

Defending champion, PIA, Wapda and SSGC took a victorious start on the opening day of the 63rd National hockey championship after winning their respective matches here on Friday at the national hockey stadium.

PIA outplayed Navy 3-1, Wapda hardly defeated SSGC 2-1 and Army beat SNGPL 2-1. Punjab Sports Minister Jahangir Khanzada inaugurated the championship. Also present was Secretary, Pakistan Hockey Federation, Shahbaz Ahmad and a number of former hockey Olympians.

PIA, the two time defending champions, with a number of past and present stars as well as upcoming youngsters, were everyone’s favourites against Navy.

PIA were off to a terrific start, going ahead in the very first minute. A move starting from their own half found Haseem Khan in the circle whose cross went in via a defender’s stick. The airline’s sorties persisted for initial seven minutes. Thereafter, the sailors recovered and it was an entertaining pole to pole stuff for the next 15 minutes.

In the 21st minute, a long strong pass from PIA’s captain Mohammad Irfan reached unmarked Waseem Akram standing close to the goal, who flicked in the flash of an eye. First half ended with PIA two goals ahead.

It was a same pattern in the second half with PIA on top for large periods of time. It was 3-0 in the 36th minute. Imran Khan had a good though unchallenged run into the circle and his cut back from the goal line was flicked in by veteran Zubair.

Navy’s spirits never got dampened and they finally managed to reduce the margin in the 54th minute through Waqarul Haq who scored via the only penalty stroke.

WAPDA in their match against SSGC had a greater wealth of experience with a number of past and current internationals including former national captains Sohail Abbas and Waseem Ahmed with the current Pakistan skipper Fareed captaining them

And It was Sohail Abbas, world record holder of highest international goal (348), who scored the winning goal in the last five minutes with a trade mark flick off his team’s first penalty corner.

Sui Southern Gas Corporation also boasts a few seniors and a greater number of junior internationals.

WAPDA continued to have the better of exchanges in the early part of the second half. They finally went ahead in the 38th minute. A defence splitting move with a number of deft touches culminated in the goal with the diminutive Asad Shabbir tapping the ball over the line with the goal at his mercy.

The youthful SSGC quickly regrouped and made repeated inroads in the opposing defence, earning penalty corners and also creating open play chances. Off the 3rd PC, Kashif Shah made it all square, scoring off an indirect drill.

With 11 minutes to go, both the sides looked for the winner. Finally 40 year old Sohail Abbas, still in great physical condition, converted the penalty corner to earn his team full three points.

It was very heartening to see a new departmental team, SNGPL entering the national hockey scene facing Army in its first match. Their young side includes a few current junior internationals and is coached by Pakistan’s former captain Usman Sheikh.

After a goalless first half Army’s experience came to the fore and they held the upper hand just three minutes into second half Pakistan’s former captain Mohammad Imran broke the ice off a penalty corner.

Having been outplayed in the second and third quarters, the SNGPL youngsters fought back in the last 15 minutes and a well contested battle ensued and they got the reward in the 54th minute. A fine cross from the right side was well availed by Sheyaryar on the far post to score his side’s first ever national championships’ goal. Army had a couple of good opportunities, including their seventh penalty corner of the day, in the dying minutes but it stood 2-1 at the end of the 60 minutes.

SNGPL boys displayed good individual skills but the recently raised outfit lacked coordination.

Matches for tomorrow, Saturday, Police vs PTV (10:00 AM), WAPDA vs PAF (12:AM) National Bank vs Port Qasim Authority (2:00PM).—APP