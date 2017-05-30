PIA IT system ‘malfunction’ brings operations to a standstill

Staff reporter

Karachi

Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) information technology system suffered a serious malfunction on Monday which has adversely affected the schedules of numerous flights. Similar to the hacking troubles faced by British Airways over the past week, PIA’s operations came to a standstill when their software failed around 9am on Monday.

The disturbance delayed numerous flights and prevented any further bookings from being made.

PIA officials said they cannot yet confirm what caused the disruption.

More than 60 per cent of British Airways flights from Heathrow airport were cancelled over the weekend after the airline was hit by a worldwide computer system power failure on Saturday. The error caused cancellations and delays for thousands of passengers.