PIA starts hajj flight from Karachi

Amanullah Khan

The first Pre-Hajj flight from Karachi PK 2009 left for Medina on Monday night. The intending pilgrims were be seen of by CEO PIA, Mr. Nayyar Hayat along with other senior officials of the airline at Jinnah International Airport Karachi.

PIA Pre-Hajj operation of transporting nearly 60,000 intending pilgrims to Saudi Arabia commenced on Monday and will continue till 26 thAugust 2017.

PIA will operate more than 137 flights to Saudi Arabia for transporting nearly 60,000 intending pilgrims. These flights include 103 Hajj flights and more than 34 regular scheduled flights to Medina and Jeddah.

PIA will operate 23 flights from Islamabad with 6,096 intending pilgrims, 33 flights from Karachi with 7,613 pilgrims (including Quetta), 25 flights from Lahore with 6,966 pilgrims, 20 flights from Multan with 5,888 pilgrims, 22 flights from Peshawar with 6,898 pilgrims, 14 flights from Sialkot with 3,615 pilgrims, 09 flights from Sukkur with 1,440 pilgrims and 6 flights from Rahim Yar Khan with 960 pilgrims.

PIA will also carry nearly 20,000 Private Hujjaj through its regular scheduled flights.

The airline’s Post Hajj Operation of bringing back hajjis to Pakistan will commence from 6 th September and conclude on 5th October 2017.