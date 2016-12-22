PIA seizes 15kg heroin from Karachi-Jeddah flight

Staff Reporter

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) thwarted an attempt to smuggle 15 kilogrammes of heroin through a Jeddah-bound flight late Tuesday night.

PIA’s security and vigilance team was on its routine pre-departure search of a B-777 aircraft at Jinnah International Airport when it recovered approximately 15kg of heroin, spokesperson Danyal Gilani said in a statement.

The flight, PK-7121, was scheduled to travel from Karachi to Jeddah, he added. Gilani further said officials of Airport Security Force (ASF), Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and Pakistan Customs were also part of the search team.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) PIA Bernd Hildenbrand ordered immediate inquiry and detailed investigation of the matter, the statement added.

He emphasised that strict action should be ensured against those responsible for the crime, which not only brings a bad name to the airline but also to the country, it concluded.