Kiran Shakeel

Islamabad

The recent PIA plane crash has given birth to many unanswered questions. While investigations are still underway, no conclusions could be drawn beforehand. However, it is mentioned with regret that the people had reposed trust in the national flag-carrier to take them safely to their destinations.

Though it is Allah’s arrangement of doing things, but man-made mistakes cannot be singled out for such disasters. I may suggest the government to take the victims’ children into its own care and bear expenses to be incurring on their education and health besides fixing a handful amount for them in the shape of stipends etc.