PIA pensioners’ problems

Major issues of the retired employees of the PIA that are yet to be resolved on a priority basis includes substantial increase in pension, payment of group insurance amount on maturity and restoration of the 50 per cent amount of commuted portion of pension to those who have completed 10 years of their retirement. Needless to mention, if PIA increases pension substantially, it would not affect its revenues as that increase will come from the readily available Pension Trust Fund.

Meanwhile, a delegation of PIA Retired Employees Association (PIAREA) met the CEO of PIA and discussed with him the genuine problems facing PIA Retired employees since long. He assured the delegation to resolve their problems soon particularly increase of pension after getting approval in the ensuing Board meeting. However, it was strange to note the Board’s meeting held recently but the said case was not presented in the meeting despite CEO’s categorical promise.

During the last 12 years, PIA’s first and last increase in pension was made effective from April 1, 2013. That was an insufficient increase considering the meagre amount of the pension, which is not enough to even pay a normal single utility bill of a family. PIA’s Circular No. 21/2003 dated July 31, 2003 says whenever salaries of PIA employees are increased, the PIA pension would also be increased accordingly but sorry to say PIA Management didn’t implement its own Circular so far. PIA retired employees who are also senior citizens should not be compelled to protest for resolution of their long standing issues. Further, the discrimination that retirees have faced and the way their lawful rights have been denied to them by the Airline’s Management must change. PIA retirees should be given their legal rights on a priority basis, including sufficient increase in their meagre pension to face high inflation, without further wasting time.