PIA passengers can now check in online

Islamabad

The national flag carrier, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), is finally catching up with the digitalisation process as it announced that passengers would now be able to check in online. PIA’s official Twitter handle tweeted an image saying “Why wait in the line when you can check-in online!” According to the PIA, the service is currently valid for domestic operations only and that too limited to flights between Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad. Online check-in is particularly helpful for those who are travelling without luggage. So, PIA passengers travelling within the country from the aforementioned cities can save time and avoid waiting in queues by checking in for their flights through the airline’s website even before arriving at the airport.

It is hoped that the PIA would start this service for all the cities and international flights soon.—Agencies