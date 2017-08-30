PIA offers 25pc discount on domestic flights

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

In order to facilitate domestic passengers the national airline PIA has 25% special discounted fares on domestic routes on Eid Holidays. Passengers can now avail special Eid discount, booking effective from 30 August 2017.

The 25 % discount will be offered on flights to/ from Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta, Multan and Faisalabad for two days of Eid that is on 2 nd and 3rdSeptember 2017. However, the discount offered by PIA is for two days of Eid and regular fares and change of Booking charges will apply in case of any change of bookings to a later date.