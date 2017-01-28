PIA needs well-envisioned business plan for revival

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Ahsan Iqbal, Friday, said that revenue maximisation, cost rationalisation and growth driven based on improved services and end to end envisioned business plan needed for the revival of the Pakistan International Airline (PIA).

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of special committee formed by the ECC to bring structural reforms in PIA and make it a profitable organization. The meeting was attended by minister privatisation commission Muhammad Zubiar, Special assistant to the prime minister on revenue Haroon Akhtar and Chairman Board of Investment Miftah Ismail . Officials of Civil Aviation Authority have made presentation before the committee.

Ahsan Iqbal maintained that it was a make or break opportunity for management to fix and turn around the airline otherwise it would be highly unfortunate if PIA becomes another white elephant. He said that government is determined to bring back the lost glory of PIA and make it the airline of choice.

Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal directed that the new business plan of PIA should include improvement in safety , food and entertainment. He further directed that special attention should be paid to the loss making routes and with the passage of time new fleet of aircrafts would be added to offer world class quality services to passengers.

‘’A clear and shared vision, strict adherence to merit, focus on human resource development, core functions, customer service and accountability are essential elements to make PIA a world class airline.” said minister.

The minister added that despite bearing strong foundations, PIA has turned into a loss making instrument that is because of poor management and political interference. He said that without clear road map and solid business model, all efforts in this regard would stay futile.

Accountability at all levels should be made mandatory and performance be measured continuously. Ahsan Iqbal stressed that customers can be brought back only if better quality of service, punctuality and reliability is ensured.