PIA launches new inflight entertainment system

Islamabad

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has launched a new inflight entertainment system providing intranet facility on few of its prime domestic flights from Saturday. The airline’s spokesman while talking to a private news channel said, the system would allow passengers to access the infight entertainment content using their own cellphones, tablets and laptops. He further said initially, the facility would be available on selected flights on Karachi-Islamabad and Karachi-Lahore routes. The flight numbers that would have this service are PK-300, PK-301, PK-302, PK-303, PK-304 305, PK-308 and PK-309, he said.

He added the system is being launched on a trial basis, to be extended to other flights in the next few weeks, after obtaining feedback from the public. In the first phase a total of 30 hours of content would be available including Tlawat, documentaries, safety videos dramas, comedy, kids movies, Urdu feature films and music. For the second phase work is underway on an App that would have 50 hours of content including western movies, interactive games for kids and moving maps, the spokesman added.—APP