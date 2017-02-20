PIA female cabin crew passing out ceremony held

Staff Reporter

The passing out ceremony of the 378th batch of female Flight Service Basic Training Course was held at the PIA Training Centre here on Monday.

A spokesman of the national flag carrier said that 14 newly inducted air-hostesses graduated on the occasion.

CEO PIA, Bernd Hildenbrand, was the chief guest and distributed certificates among the graduating air-hostesses.

Expressing his views on the occasion, Hildenbrand congratulated the air-hostesses and asked them to ensure provision of best services and hospitality to PIA’s passengers.

One of the graduating air-hostesses, on behalf of the whole batch, said they will strive to bring a positive change in PIA’s service, aiming to take the airline to greater heights.

The course was spread over 12 weeks during which training was imparted on various aspects of flight services. The ceremony was also attended by senior PIA officials, it was further stated.