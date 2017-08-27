PIA commences flights to Bangkok

Staff Reporter

Karachi

PIA will operate three weekly flights from Karachi to Bangkok, Thailand commencing from September 16, 2017.

This would make the total destinations on PIA’s network to 50 (both international and domestic), said PIA Head Office on finalization of all arrangements for the commencement of operation.

Bangkok destination is the second addition to PIA network in the month of September; the airline already announced commencement of flights to Najaf from 14 th September 2017.

Secretary Aviation and Chairman PIA Mr. Irfan Elahi expressed his satisfaction on the finalization and commencement of flight operations to Bangkok.

He said that with the induction of aircraft in fleet more destinations will be added to PIA’s network. Passengers will now be able to travel to Bangkok with convenient timings and swift connections to be provided to passengers traveling from other major cities of Pakistan.

PIA will operate A320 aircraft for direct flights between Karachi and Bangkok.