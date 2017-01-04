PIA aircraft collides with Air France plane

Observer Report

toronto

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-790 from Toronto to Lahore was suspended after the plane clipped the wing of an Air France plane while taxiing to its gate Tuesday evening at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority spokeswoman Natalie Moncur said the collision happened around 6pm.

The PIA plane’s wing tip hit the wing tip of the Air France plane which was parked at a gate at Terminal 3, the report said.

No one was injured, and the damage to the plane is relatively minor.

A PIA spokesman, when asked to comment, confirmed the incident and said the matter is under investigation.

“Apparently it was due to some error during marshalling by the ground personnel,” he said. All steps are being taken for making the aircraft serviceable as soon as possible, he added

A night stop has been declared at Toronto and passengers who had checked in for the Toronto-Lahore flight have been provided hotel accommodation, he added.