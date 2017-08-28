PIA accomplishes pre Hajj flights

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

PIA operated 230 Special Hajj and Schedule flights carrying approximately 57000 intending pilgrims from 07 major cities of Pakistan in 32 days, PIA Spokesman said here on Sunday.

Pre-Hajj operation of transporting intending pilgrims to Madinah and Jeddah completed successfully with on time departures, while the overall punctuality remained at 92 percent.

PIA carried 17,615 intending pilgrims from Karachi, 10,882 from Islamabad, 10,610 from Lahore, 7,601 from Peshawar, 5,956 from Multan, 3,923 from Sialkot and 445 from Faisalabad to Madinah and Jeddah.

Advisor to Prime Minister on Avaiation Mehtab Ahmed Khan and Secretary Aviation and Chairman PIA Irfan Elahi congratulated the airline management of successful pre hajj operation and instructed them to provide maximum facilities to returning Hujjaj at Saudi Airports.

PIA Spokesman said that PIA Special task force deputed at Jeddah Hajj terminal and Madinah Airport for smooth journey of returning Hujjaj back home. The Post Hajj Operation will begin on 06 September and conclude on 05 October 2017. PIA spokesman concluded.