Physical education is an educational process that uses physical activity as a means to help individuals acquire skills, fitness, knowledge and attitudes that contribute to their optimal development and well-being. Regular physical activity in childhood and adolescence is important for lifelong health and well-being and preventing various health conditions such as heart disease, cancer, type 2 diabetes, hypertension and osteoporosis and most importantly obesity. In Pakistan, there is lack of physical education at school and college levels.

The children and adolescence are not even aware of the benefits of physical education and the hazards of not doing physical activities. This the reason Pakistan is increasing in the rates of childhood obesity, which later on leads to various diseases and also affects the individual’s lifelong health. Pakistan ranked ninth most obese countries in the world where childhood obesity is also increasing day by day. Physical education is not only beneficial to reduce the risk of obesity and important for mental well-being as well. If the students are physically fit, it will definitely help them in focusing more in studies. Physical activities reduce stress and frustration, which is necessary to develop a healthy individual.

The school setting is one of the most effective areas for designing and implementing interventions to promote physical education to school children. Physical education can be added as part of school curricula, in the form of classes during breaks within the school day. The critical component of integrating the physical education in school hours is engaging with key stakeholders including parents, teachers, students and school authorities. It is necessary to make physical education a mandatory part of the school curriculum to develop a mentally and physically healthy individuals.

KIRAN FATIMA

Islamabad

Related