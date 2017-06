City Reporter

Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) have registered 264 cases on violation of traffic rules. According to details, on the instruction of Additional IGP Punjab Highway Patrol Amjad Javaid Saleemi, PHP teams registered 254 cases against commuters on various traffic violations while seized two motorcycles on using fake registration number plates. A PHP team also registered a case against an accused namely Haq Nawaz and recovered 200 kg unhygienic meat.