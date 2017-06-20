PHP officials get cash prizes

City Reporter

Additional Inspector general of Punjab Highway Police (PHP) Amjad Javed Saleemi awarded cash prizes of Rs 800,000 and commendatory certificates among the best performers of the year of patrolling posts, Riverian posts and Inter-provincial Boarder checkposts’ officials.

During prize reward ceremony here on Monday, he said that patrolling Police were securing and rendering helps to commuters day and night in three shifts on 11,000 kilometers highway roads.

He further said that five Remote Search Parks had been established while 61 Inter-provincial Boarder checkposts had been made and 49 Riverian check posts have been made operational to patrol in river areas which are curbing criminal activities and arresting culprits.

Moreover, he said through Green PHP campaign 1,500,000 trees had been planted although survival rate was 50 per cent but they were being looked after regularly.