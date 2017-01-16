PHP arrests 65 criminals

City Reporter

The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) arrested 65 alleged criminals including 15 proclaimed offenders and recoverd 400-kg spoiled meat, 572 litres liquor, 4450-gram charas, 14 pistol, one rifle and four magazines from their possession.

The PHP officials handed over the accused and recovered items to local police for legal action.

The officials also provided help to 3,815 travellers on highways.

The PHP officials recovered nine missing children namely Muhammad Abdullah, Muhammad Saeed, Mudassar, Ali Hassan, Khadija, Kashif, Rajab Ali, Abdul Hadi and Riaz Hussain and reunited them with their parents.