PHP arrest 57 culpritsPHP arrest 57 culprits

City Reporter

Punjab Highway Patrol arrested 57 criminals including 11 proclaimed offenders and recovered 20 pistols, four riffles, a magazine, 22 cartridges and 111 bullets from their possession.

PHP teams handed over the arrested criminals and recovered items to local police for legal action. The officials recovered nine missing children namely Abdul Sattar, Irfan, Shaweez, Rukhsana Bibi, Ahmad, Ali Raza, Arman, Ghulam Mustafa and Ali Hassan and united them with their parents. The officials extended help to 3988 commuters.