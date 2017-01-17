Photojournalist injured in firing by Indian troops in Bijbehara

Bijbehara

In occupied Kashmir, a local photojournalist was injured after being hit by a teargas shell fired by Indian forces during funeral procession of the martyred youth in Bijbehara areas of Islamabad district.

Kashmir Life photo chief, Bilal Bahadur was injured while covering the funeral procession on Monday morning.

He was accompanied by other photojournalists as well. Bilal informed media that Indian police directly fired teargas shells at Bilal Bahadur as he was covering the funeral procession of the martyred youth in Bijbehara.

Another photojournalist confirmed that Bilal was shot at despite showing his camera to the Indian forces.—KMS