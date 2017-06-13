PHOTA to be strictly implemented

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Minister for Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Khawaja Salman Rafiq has said that implementation on rules and regulations of Punjab Human Organs Transplant Authority (PHOTA) would be strictly implemented and action will be taken on the violation of the law. He directed that recruitment on sanctioned posts of PHOTA should immediately be completed to make authority full functional. He stated this while presiding over a meeting of Monitoring Authority of PHOTA at Civil Secretariat, today. Besides Director General PHOTA Dr. Faisal Masood, concerned officers of the Health Department, members of the Authority and Prof. Riaz Tasleem from Punjab Healthcare Commission attended the meeting. The meeting approved to establish regional offices of PHOTA. Kh. Salman Rafiq directed to set up regional offices in Faisalabad, Rawalpindi and Multan on immediate basis. The meeting also decided that services of well repute law firm would be hired to look after legal matters of the authority. Kh. Salman Rafiq said that by establishing regional offices, PHOTA would effectively monitor human organs transplantation activities in different areas of the province. The Minister was of the view that implementation on Phota laws would protect poor people from exploitation and legal transplantation of kidney and liver would be encouraged to facilitate the patients. He revealed that awareness campaign also be launched for convincing the people for Cadaverous donation. He said that legislation also be carried for this purpose.