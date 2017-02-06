Phone lines of Hurriyet leaders stand disconnected

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, after the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander, Burhan Muzaffar Wani in July last year, phone lines of pro-freedom organisations and leaders that were disconnected by authorities have not been restored, yet.

Also, a few leaders from joint resistance camp complained that their phones had been rendered useless by blocking their SIM codes.

In a statement, Awami Action Committee said the state-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited snapped telephone lines of Nigeen office and residence of its chief Mirwaiz Umar Farooq a day after Burhan’s killing.

APHC Secretary General Shabbir Ahmad Shah’s phone lines and mobile phone were also snapped. Shah’s close aide Sheikh Zameer said their organisation’s official and Shah’s personal phone at his home stands disconnected.—KMS